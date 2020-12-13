Savio Rodrigues Condemns Republic CEO Arrest, Says 'attacked For Pursuing The Truth' 

Republic Media Network and its employees continue to be targeted. On Sunday, Mumbai Police raided the home of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani and arrested him. This comes just ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. Mumbai Police had no papers and arrested CEO Vikas Khanchandani despite complete cooperation with the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Republic Media Network's Editor-in chief Arnab Goswami, who was later granted bail by Supreme Court of India. Condemning the arrest, Editor-in-Chief of Goa Chronicle, Savio Rodrigues said that it was an attack on the 'rights and liberties of the media professionals'.

READ: Republic CEO Illegally Arrested LIVE Updates: Republic Moves Holiday Court; Vikas Arrested

Republic CEO’s arrest condemned

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Savio Rodrigues said, "What is happening in Mumbai and what is happening to Republic TV is absolutely deplorable. You have a government which I see and continue to say is a fascist government, using the police force to target a media company that is only pursuing the truth. The fact of the matter is that they continue to do this with absolutely no regard to the rights and liberties of the media professionals or the people of the state or people of the nation." "As citizens and journalists, Republic TV has the right to pursue the truth. It is the truth that is affecting them, it is the truth that is wanting them to stop Republic TV’s reporters because Republic TV is after the truth," he added. Rodrigues also said, "So today, the arrest of the Republic CEO is in keeping with what they’ve been doing for the last several weeks. They are going to target every Republic TV professional."

#BREAKING| Despite complete compliance, Mumbai Police arrests Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani. Watch live updates here https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/GXK6Idj7Ox — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

READ:From Storage Facility To Stages Of Inoculation: Republic Accesses UP's COVID Vaccine Plan

Republic CEO arrested as attack on network continues

Mumbai Police carried a raid at Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani’s residence on Sunday morning and arrested him. Republic has moved the holiday court for his bail.

The CEO had previously been questioned for hours by the Mumbai Police in the fake Television Ratings Points scam, in which Republic has been targetted and maligned intentionally. This was proved by tapes of witnesses admitting on record that they were forced to testify agaisnt Republic in court, and Hansa Reseach, the company responsible for TRP ratings, filing a writ petition that they were being pressurised to frame Republic.

The arrest came days after Republic Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh had been released after 25 days imprisonment at Taloja Jail. Before that, Mumbai Police's malicious and vengence-filled intentions was also exposed when Supreme Court came down heavily and criticised ‘excess use of force’ by the force in the arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, while granting him bail.

READ:Republic Moves NHRC Against The Torture Of Its Asst. VP Ghanshyam Singh In Police Custody

READ:'They Beat Me': Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh Reveals Police's Physical Attack In Custody