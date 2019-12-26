'My Voice Wasn't Being Heard': Savitri Bai Phule Quits Cong, Says Will Form Her Own Party

Congress party leader and former BJP-lawmaker Savitri Bai Phule on Thursday resigned from the Congress party. Phule said that she was tendering her resignation because her voice was not being heard in the party-fold. She further stated that she will be forming her own political party.

Savitri Bai in her statement said that there is no difference between Congress and the BJP. "My voice is not being heard in Congress and hence, I am resigning. I will form my party," she said.

Adding further to her statement the political leader said, "When I pleaded to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to let me protest against the violation of the Constitution and use of EVM machines, she said that it was her government who had brought the idea of EVM and that I cannot protest against it."

Phule blames RSS for spreading inequality

The leader showed her resignation letter on December 26 and informed about her party's agenda- "Bahujan Hitaye, Bahujan Sukhaye". Phile also called out Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating inequality in society.

"Our constitution and reservation are in danger. I have always been protesting against the use of EVM machines. I believe that they should be replaced by paper ballots," Phule said.

Savitri Bai Phule had joined the Congress party in March 2019 in the presence of party leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Phule had started her political career with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but later joined BJP.

She was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Baharaich Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 elections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seat.

In December 2018, Phule had resigned from BJP accusing the party of "dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation".

(With inputs from ANI)