Republic TV on Monday spoke exclusively to the eyewitness of the horrific Delhi hit-and-run case wherein a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter collided with a car and she was dragged for a considerable distance. The eyewitness who works at Zomato narrated his ordeal and stated that he heard the loud sound of the car taking a turn and saw the head of the girl hanging.

Delhi hit-and-run shares horror

The eyewitness told Republic TV, "I work at Zomato and I was on the way to collect my order between 2:35 to 3:15 am. As soon as I took the route from the Kanjawala road I saw that car (Baleno). My bike was almost going to collide with the car, I lost my balance but managed to save somehow. But then the car driver took a U-turn towards Rohini as a police station was 100 m away. While taking the turn, the car made a loud voice and then I took notice and saw the head of the girl hanging. The car was at a distance from me, I don't know if she was screaming or not. I saw it live and no music was being played in the car. The car was at a speed of 40 to 60 km/hr. I don't know if the driver was drunk but this is what I saw."

Another eyewitness said, "I own a milk shop and was waiting for the pickup vehicle at around 3 am. Suddenly, I heard a sound as if the car's tyre blasted. It was at least 100 m away from me but when it came close to me then I realised a dead body was stuck under it. I made an emergency call to 112 and provided the details of the entire incident and the Baleno car."

