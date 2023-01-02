Last Updated:

Exclusive | 'Saw Girl's Head Hanging From Car': Delhi Hit & Run Eyewitness Narrates Horrific Ordeal

"While taking the turn, the car made a loud voice and then I took notice and saw the head of the girl hanging", Delhi hit & run eyewitness tells Republic TV

Astha Singh

Republic TV on Monday spoke exclusively to the eyewitness of the horrific Delhi hit-and-run case wherein a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter collided with a car and she was dragged for a considerable distance. The eyewitness who works at Zomato narrated his ordeal and stated that he heard the loud sound of the car taking a turn and saw the head of the girl hanging. 

Delhi hit-and-run shares horror

The eyewitness told Republic TV, "I work at Zomato and I was on the way to collect my order between 2:35 to 3:15 am. As soon as I took the route from the Kanjawala road I saw that car (Baleno). My bike was almost going to collide with the car, I lost my balance but managed to save somehow. But then the car driver took a U-turn towards Rohini as a police station was 100 m away. While taking the turn, the car made a loud voice and then I took notice and saw the head of the girl hanging. The car was at a distance from me, I don't know if she was screaming or not. I saw it live and no music was being played in the car. The car was at a speed of 40 to 60 km/hr. I don't know if the driver was drunk but this is what I saw."

Another eyewitness said, "I own a milk shop and was waiting for the pickup vehicle at around 3 am. Suddenly, I heard a sound as if the car's tyre blasted. It was at least 100 m away from me but when it came close to me then I realised a dead body was stuck under it. I made an emergency call to 112 and provided the details of the entire incident and the Baleno car."

5 Things You Need To Know in Delhi Hit-and-run Case

  • The terrifying incident took place when a 20-year-old girl who was driving her scooty was hit by a car in the wee hours of Sunday in the Sulatanpuri area of the national capital. It was alleged that after she collided with the car, she was dragged for over 4 kilometres, eventually dying.
  • According to the police, the girl's body got entangled in the car's wheel and was dragged alongside. Her clothes were also ripped in the accident. The accused who have been apprehended told police that the windows of the vehicle were closed and the music was playing at a loud volume so they did not get to know that the girl was being dragged. Police apprehended all 5 occupants of the car.
  • The deceased's family members have stated this is not an accident but a case of sexual assault and then brutal murder, indicating gang rape. However, police have denied "false and frivolous" claims that it was a rape and murder incident. 
  • The family members are also claiming that the Delhi police are trying to save the accused because of the political links. As per the victim's kin, one of five accused identified as Manoj Mittal is a ration dealer in the Sultanpuri area and also a BJP leader, therefore he is being shielded.
  • The Delhi L-G Vinai Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "shameful". Taking to his Twitter, Vinai Saxena said, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into." He also appealed to everyone to not resort to any opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work together to make society more sensitive.
