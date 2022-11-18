'Saw Them Entering The Flat, They Had Luggage': Plumber Who Last Saw Shraddha With Aaftab

As the Shraddha murder case gets murkier, Republic on Friday tracked down perhaps the last person who saw her with Aaftab. Rajesh, a plumber by profession, told the channel that he saw the couple when they were moving in. Rajesh informed that they had luggage- a few bags.

"That's the last time I saw Shraddha, but Aaftab I saw multiple times thereafter. Once I went to their place to inform them about the water supply. The renters had called the landlord complaining, post which I was told to go and explain them a few things. Aaftab, among others (from the building), had come downstairs. With me, he talked normally. He answered in 'yes' and 'no' and did not talk much," the plumber informed.

Aaftab strangulated Shraddha

In September, one of Shraddha's friends contacted her father, informing him that her phone was switched off for the past two months. Then, he filed a Missing Report at a police station in Manikpur, Maharashtra, which was later transferred to Mehrauli, Delhi.

When the police called Aaftab for questioning, he changed his statement multiple times, which made the police suspicious. On the basis of the suspicion, Aaftab and Shraddha's rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi was raided, and the accused was arrested on November 14, and sent to police custody.

On November 17, the court permitted a five-day extension of Aaftab's police custody, approving the police's plea for a narco test. The demand for conducting the narco test came in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence in the gruesome Shraddha murder case.

Delhi Police sources said that Aaftab confessed that he strangulated Shraddha and thereafter, chopped her body into 35 pieces. He further confessed that he burnt her face so that it becomes difficult to identify her even if the parts he disposed off at the Mehrauli forest were recovered.