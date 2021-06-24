SBI Allegedly Duped Of Nearly Rs 2,500 Crore by Private Mumbai company, CBI Registers Case

Just a day after the State Bank of India (SBI) and others recovered a large chunk of losses suffered at the hands of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, it has come to light that the public sector bank has allegedly been duped of nearly Rs 2,500 crore by a private company based out of Mumbai, as per ANI. Based on the complaint from SBI, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the private company. The company's CEO, CFO, director, some unknown persons and bank officials have also been named in the case registered for causing an alleged loss of Rs 2435 crores to SBI & other consortium member banks.

The CBI has also registered a case against the Manager of Indore's SBI branch & others over allegations that the branch manager allegedly illegally sanctioned & disbursed the bank funds of over Rs 11.84 cr (approx) through overdraft facilities from 2018 to 2021.

Just last year, a similar case had been registered against a Mumbai-based company and its top brass for defrauding the SBI of Rs 338.52 crores. The company identified as Ess Dee Aluminium Limited, situated in Kandivali, was said to be manufacturing aluminium foils used as packaging material in pharmaceutical, food and FMCG sectors.

As per the CBI probe then, it was alleged that the accused and other unknown persons had submitted fake documents and cheated the public bank. Following the complaint, the CBI had conducted searches at the premises of the accused which had led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

ED transfers Rs 9300 crores to banks

In a strong crackdown on economic offenders and fugitives, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced that it had seized assets worth Rs.18,170.02 crore in the cases pertaining to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. The assets attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) account for 80.45% of the total loss to banks. In addition to this, the Enforcement Directorate has also transferred a part of the attached seized assets of Rs. 9371.17 Crore to the PSBs and Central Government. All these fugitives have been accused of duping public sector banks to the tune of Rs 22,000 crores.

In Vijay Mallya's case in particular, the ED stated that it has already transferred shares attached by it (worth of Rs. 6,600 crore approx.) to SBI led consortium as per the order of PMLA Special Court, Mumbai earlier this month. "Today, the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on behalf of SBI led consortium, has sold shares of United Breweries Limited for Rs 5824.50 Crore. The further realisation of Rs 800 Crore by sale of shares is expected by 25th of June," it stated.

Liquor baron and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Mallya faces charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the Rs 9000 crores borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. A consortium of 11 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), had estimated a loss of over Rs 6,200 crore due to Mallya's bad loans and sought restoration of his properties seized by the ED.