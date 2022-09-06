Last Updated:

SBI Employee Dresses Up As Legendary King Mahabali To Mark Onam, Video Goes Viral; WATCH

A video that shows a State Bank of India (SBI) employee dressed as King Mahabali on the occasion of Onam has been doing rounds on the internet.

People have different ways of celebrating festivals, some dress in traditional attire while others decorate their homes. An interesting video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a State Bank of India (SBI) employee dressed as 'King Mahabali' on the occasion of Onam. 

The viral video shared by user Nixon Joseph on Twitter opens up to show a bank employee, dressed as 'King Mahabali', sitting at his desk. As per the caption of the post, the incident took place at an SBI Branch in Thalassery, Kerala. The employee decided to dress as the legendary 'King Mahabali' to mark the onset of Onam. 

Sharing the video Joseph wrote, "A staffer of SBI Tellicherry is dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on Onam. Kudos to his spirit and gumption."

'Novel way of blending the culture': Netizens

The video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 32.9K views since it was shared. The video has also prompted many to express their different views. A user wrote, "Great gesture by staff, Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm". A second user wrote, "Great and appreciable... His Praja would be happy if he give payments without cheque or debit account... as Aashirwad...". A third wrote, "That's really awesome. That's our Bharat".

