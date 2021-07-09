SBI General Insurance Launches 'Arogya Supreme Health Insurance', Check Details Here

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance to secure one's finances. In a relief to the people, in the midst of this pandemic, SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, has announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance plan named ‘Arogya Supreme’ today, July 9, 2021. The 'Arogya Supreme' plan has been specifically designed to ensure that full health insurance coverage including 20 basic covers and eight optional covers, for its customers. For more details on the policy, the interested people can check the official website of SBI General Insurance at sbigeneral.in. They can also download and refer to the SBI General mobile app.

Arogya Supreme Insurance

The 'Arogya Supreme' policy provides a wide range of sum insured options up to Rs 5 crores. The customers have the choice to select from three options: Pro, Plus and Premium based on the sum insured and coverage features. The customers also have the option of choosing the tenure of the policy ranging from one to three years. The other customer-friendly coverages include sum insured refill, recovery benefit, compassionate visit and others. In a pandemic situation where there is a possibility that the health insurance coverage may be exhausted, Arogya Supreme health policy's refill feature is a relief to its customers. This facility enables the policyholder to refill the full sum insured if the existing sum insured under the policy is exhausted under any treatment, which is a great relief for the customer. This specific plan is designed to ensure that customers can have full health insurance coverage, including 20 basic covers and 8 optional covers. The policy provides a wide range of sum insured options up to ₹5 crore, wherein customers can choose from 3 options viz Pro, Plus and Premium based on the sum insured and coverage features.

SBI Health Insurance

It has to be noted that the Arogya Supreme is a comprehensive product and filled with multiple benefits and coverages for a retail customer, however, the company intends to cascade all the features/coverages, gradually. PC Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance Company, said, In today’s scenario, health insurance has become a necessity and not an option. Arogya Supreme, a comprehensive health insurance plan, with a reinstatement feature and a wide range of sum insured, will enable customers to choose the premium and tenure that suits their needs. Among other customer-friendly coverages like Sum Insured Refill, Recovery Benefit, Compassionate Visit, etc. customers also have a facility to choose the policy tenure ranging from 1 to 3 years.