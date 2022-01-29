After facing backlash from all corners, the State Bank of India on Saturday withdrew the controversial circular that prevented women who were over 3 months pregnant from joining the service. In view of the public sentiments, the country's largest bank took the decision to keep the revised instructions regarding the recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter.

SBI issues clarification

The circular in question read, "In case of pregnancy which is less than 3 months, the candidate will be considered fit. However, if pregnancy is more than 3 months, she will be considered temporarily unfit and she may be allowed to join within 4 months after delivery of the child."

In a statement, SBI took cognizance of how the circular was being seen as discriminatory against women, and underlined, "SBI has always been proactive towards the care and empowerment of its women employees who now constitute around 25% of our workforce."

"During the COVID period, as per govt instructions, pregnant women employees were exempted from attending office and allowed to Work From Home," the bank said, justifying its circular with regard to the recruitment of pregnant women. It added in the statement, "However, in view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter."

As per the existing instructions, pregnant women candidates are eligible to be appointed in the bank up to six months of pregnancy, provided the candidate furnishes a certificate from a specialist gynaecologist that her taking up the bank’s employment at that stage is in no way likely to interfere with her pregnancy or the normal development of the foetus, or is not likely to cause her miscarriage or otherwise to adversely affect her health.

DCW sends notice

The development comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the SBI. In its notice to SBI, the DCW noted that it has taken suo-moto cognizance of the new guidelines and demanded the cancellation of the same. The notice further noted that the guideline discriminated against people on the basis of gender, which was a violation of a fundamental right.

Chief Swati Maliwal while sharing the notice, said that the new SBI circular is both 'discriminatory and illegal'.