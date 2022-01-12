SC Advocate Arti Singh Files Police Complaint Over Pro-Khalistani Threat Calls From Abroad

In the latest turn of events in the investigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach, several Supreme court lawyers and judges have been receiving threats from unknown sources, warning them to refrain from participating in the Supreme Court-headed probe. For the third time in a row, on Wednesday, the advocates have informed Republic Media Network that they continued to receive intimidating calls from international numbers, in an attempt to sabotage the ongoing investigation.

Attempts to sabotage PM Modi's security breach investigation widened

Adding to the list of the lawyers being intimidated, Senior Advocate Arti Singh informed that she has also received similar calls from an anonymous person. She had filed a police complaint regarding the same on Wednesday, January 12. In the complaint, the Advocate noted that she had received calls twice from an international number and at both times, a recorded message was played on the call. During the first call, she could only understand the words ‘party/ parties,’ and in the second call, she had heard the word ‘Khalistan.’ Other than this, she was unable to understand the contents of the call, Arti Singh stated.

Republic Media Network has been at the forefront of reporting the news surrounding the threats to the advocates of the apex court, who have contended that external forces are trying to coerce the probe. As an impact of Republic Media Network's reporting, Arti Singh also came out and informed the matter to the Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor and former Supreme Court Lawyer Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj.

After UK, SC lawyers receive threat calls from Canada

However, in the ongoing investigation, Republic Media Network had discovered that Arti Singh was not the only one who had received the threat calls today, January 12. Several other advocates have also been targeted again on Wednesday. Minutes before the crucial hearing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach proceeded on Wednesday, lawyers of the Supreme Court received yet another threat call, this time from Canada's Ontario. The call contained a pre-recorded message that warned them against appearing on behalf of the Central government. Notably, this was the third such call made to lawyers.

This comes in, even as the apex court lawyers have filed a complaint with the police to investigate the matter and find out who is at the root of it, hatching a conspiracy to sabotage the investigation of PM Modi’s security lapse. From Monday onwards, at least 1,000 anonymous calls were received by lawyers from the UK stating that all judges must refrain from hearing the security breach case. The caller had said that the apex court "never took any action" to provide justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

However, all the malafide attempts were stalled, as the Apex Court on Wednesday appointed a four-member committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Indu Malhotra to investigate the compromise of the Prime Minister's security in Punjab.

Image: PTI, Republic World, Shutterstock