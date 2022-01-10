SC Advocate Escalates Threat Call Issue With Delhi CP, Says 'attempt To Create Fear'

In a significant development, Supreme Court advocate on record, Deepak Prakash, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday escalating the issue of the threat calls received by several apex court lawyers. In his complaint, the SC advocate asserted that there was an 'attempt to create fear in the advocate community' over raising the PM security breach case. These calls were received shortly before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was about to hear PIL related to PM Modi's security lapse.

"All Advocates have been receiving such threatening calls since morning, which indicate that they want to bring hatred, contempt and hostility to disrupt the government and public peace and tranquillity if the Hon’ble Supreme Court hears the PM Security breach case. The said calls are terrifying and have created fear in the AOR fraternity, who have been threatened and warned dire consequences by the said group," read Deepak Prakash's complaint.

"Strict action must be taken immediately, failing which might lead to threat to the majestic powers of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and huge outbreak of riots, compromising on the National Security and interest of the Nation. Kindly report this information to all the concerned departments and investigating agencies forthwith," it added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) had also written to the Supreme Court Secretary-General over the anonymous calls received by members of its ranks. They said in the letter that the caller warned the Supreme Court judges to refrain from hearing the PIL filed by an NGO 'Lawyers Voice' seeking probe into the breach on the ground that the 'SC had not been able to punish the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots'.

Second complaint filed in SC over PM security breach

Meanwhile, another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court in the matter of lapses in PM's security in Punjab's Ferozepur. Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha has filed the petition on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Neeraj Kumar. The plea has sought criminal action against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over allowing the Head of the State's security to be breached in this manner. The petition has demanded an inquiry into the role of the Punjab Police as well.

On January 5, PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after his security was compromised upon arriving in the state. PM's convoy was blocked by "protesters" for 15-20 mins atop a flyover, around 10 km from the Pakistan border. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bathinda Airport.