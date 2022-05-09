The Central government, earlier today (May 9), filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it will 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of Sedition law in India. The affidavit was filed by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, and the move is in line with the Centre's commitment to scrapping outdated laws. Addressing the major step taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Supreme Court advocate Ashwani Dubey spoke to Republic Media Network and shared his opinions.

Advocate Dubey underscored that the development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions to "shed the colonial baggage" on India's 75th year of Independence. He also cited the Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal's statement wherein the latter said that it is time when "we have to revisit the law...so that it is not misused".

Moreover, he emphasised the Centre's affidavit wherein it was stated that the government is "fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject" and considers "the concerns of civil liberties and human rights" while being committed to maintaining India's sovereignty and integrity.

Top lawyers speak to Republic over Centre's affidavit

Senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari also spoke to Republic and explained what the Centre's next move might be regarding the new Sedition laws. Kothari predicted that it would not be easy to repeal the laws just because the Centre argues that the provisions belong to the Colonial era. "I think the Centre may say 'let's tailor it down to 4-5 events which amount to sedition'. And the Supreme Court, what it usually does is either retains the law or reads down the law. I am sure, in this case, it looks like it will read down the Sedition law, it will narrowly tailor it or distinguish it over overrule Kedarnath judgement".

Apart from Kothari, Republic also spoke with senior advocate KK Manan who supported the idea of 're-examining' the Sedition law. Manan said that he raised the issue of re-examining the outdated laws a number of times and predicted that the government might enact a new law to replace the existing ones regarding Sedition. He said that the laws should be re-examined from time to time and added that the Sedition sections such as 124A, 153 A and section 505 of the IPC require "to be looked into again and again".

"Honourable Prime Minister himself considered and wants to repeal this law and re-examine this law. And he may enact another law instead of the present law. That is very good news, especially under the prevailing circumstances", Manan added.

Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam told Republic that the Central Government "may consider putting some checks and counter-checks". He said that he welcomes the decision taken by the Modi government for two main reasons, which are the re-examination of the colonial-era law and the allegations that this law has been misused. He also used the 'cockroach in the kitchen analogy' saying that if we want to keep the food safe, there must be a strong insecticide in use.