SC Advocate Nigam Slams Patiala Court Holi Function Dance, Says Sanctity Of Court Violated

Supreme court advocate Desh Ratan Nigam slammed the incident of the performance of a dance number on the tunes of Bollywood songs on the premises of the Patiala House Court complex on the occasion of a Holi Milan function and termed it as ‘shameful and a violation of the sanctity of the court premises’.

Notably, a video clip of the dance performance of the Holi congregation at the Patiala House court went viral on social media. The programme was organised by the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) in New Delhi on March 6.

‘NDBA officials responsible’: Advocate Desh Ratan Nigam

The incident was shameful and the lawyers would not even have an idea of what is about to happen, said Nigam. He held the officials of the New Delhi Bar Association responsible for the event.

In converstaion with Republic TV, Advocate Nigam said, “This is certainly very shameful. There is sanctity of the court premises which has been violated in this case”

When asked who should take the responsibility for the same, Advocate Nigam said, “The office bearers of the New Delhi bar association is responsible. The event is organised by them. It is the first time it has been stretched to a level that most of the lawyers are protesting. I am not sure those who were present were even aware that such kind of programme would even come up to them. This is what is shocking to me,” however he said the event had started after some of the high court judges had left the premises.

‘Not in line with ethical standards’

The Delhi High court condemned the incident of professional dancers dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs at the Patiala house Complex in the presence of lawyers and said, "it not to be in line with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession and having the effect of tarnishing the image of the judicial institution."

Image: ANI