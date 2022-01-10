SC Advocates Write To Apex Court Over Mass Threat Calls; Alarmed At Privacy & Data Breach

The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) has written to the Supreme Court Secretary-General over the anonymous calls received by members of its ranks over the Prime Minister's security breach. In a shocking development, several Apex court lawyers on Monday received calls threatening the Supreme Court to not her case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Fereozepur visit on January 5.

The letter said, "We wish to inform your good self on behalf of the SCAORA that, its members/several Advocates on Record of the Hon'ble Supreme Court received an anonymous automated pre-recorded call from a number, once at approximately 10.40 am and another call at about 12.36 pm today i.e. on 10.01.2022; fastening responsibility for Prime Minister Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab on 05.01.2022 on 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) from the USA, wherein it was stated that SFJ is responsible for blocking PM Modi's cavalcade at Hussaninwala flyover in Punjab. The caller, further warned the Hon'ble Supreme Court judges- to refrain from hearing the public interest litigation filed by an NGO lawyers Voice seeking probe into the security breach on the ground that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not been able to punish the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots."

The SCOARA called calls from anonymous numbers a violation of the privacy of the Advocates on records as their mobile numbers are out in the public domain and demanded immediate action.

"It is requested that immediate action be initiated as this is a violation of the privacy of the Advocates on records as their registered mobile numbers are out in the public domain and have been compromised as all confidential data and sensitive information pertaining to cases before the Hon'ble Supreme Court and banking details are stored on their respective mobile phones and the miscreants may misuse the sensitive data, if the mobile phones are hacked," it added.

These calls were received shortly before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was about to hear PIL related to PM Modi's security lapse. The caller warned Supreme Court against hearing a PIL seeking an independent security breach citing that it was yet to provide justice in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.