SC Agrees To Hear Plea On Violence At Jamia & AMU Subject To No Further Violence

General News

Supreme Court said that it was willing to hear a petition requesting a probe into the violence by the police at universities provided that the violence stopped.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that it was willing to hear the petition requesting an independent probe into the alleged violence by the police at the Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 17, provided there was no further violence. The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stated that such actions could not be justified just because there were students involved. The Human Rights Law Network NGO had put forth this issue before the apex court seeking reliefs such as medical attention to all injured, dropping of criminal proceedings against students, compensation to the injured and so forth.  

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Matter On Tuesday; Says, "rioting Must Stop"

SC demands an immediate end to rioting

When senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned this matter, the CJI made it clear that the bench was not making a judgment on who was right and wrong. Mentioning that they had seen enough riots, the judges called for an immediate stop to the rioting. The CJI contended that the court could not do anything until things cooled down. Moreover, he observed that public property was being destroyed.  

Read: Salman Khurshid Questions Delhi Police Over CAA Protest Says, 'They Have To Hold Back'

Read: Sanjay Raut Backs Anti-CAA Student Protest, Alleges 'the Entire Country Is Burning'

Student protest against CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There were severe clashes in the national capital on Sunday. People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University as well. 

Read: 'Mamata Banerjee's Rally Against CAA Is Unconstitutional & Inflammatory': WB Governor

Published:
