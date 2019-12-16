SC Agrees To Hear Plea On Violence At Jamia & AMU Subject To No Further Violence

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that it was willing to hear the petition requesting an independent probe into the alleged violence by the police at the Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 17, provided there was no further violence. The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stated that such actions could not be justified just because there were students involved. The Human Rights Law Network NGO had put forth this issue before the apex court seeking reliefs such as medical attention to all injured, dropping of criminal proceedings against students, compensation to the injured and so forth.

SC demands an immediate end to rioting

When senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned this matter, the CJI made it clear that the bench was not making a judgment on who was right and wrong. Mentioning that they had seen enough riots, the judges called for an immediate stop to the rioting. The CJI contended that the court could not do anything until things cooled down. Moreover, he observed that public property was being destroyed.

CJI SA Bobde says 'Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop.' — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Student protest against CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There were severe clashes in the national capital on Sunday. People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University as well.

