SC Allows Political Reservation For OBCs In Maharashtra; Tells EC To Hold Local Polls

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the five-member Banthia commission report allowing reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies. Taking note of the delay in the Maharashtra local body election, the SC urged the Election Commission (EC) and all concerned state authorities of Maharashtra to ensure the election process is commenced immediately and taken forward based on the order dated May 4. The apex court has directed the Maharashtra State commission to notify the election within 2 weeks.

"We want the election to be conducted. It cannot be deferred like this indefinitely," the Supreme Court remarked, accepting reservations for OBCs. Notably, Banthia Commission had recommended holding elections with 27 percent OBC reservation.

Tweeting on the SC's order, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "OBC community has been granted political reservation by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We are the true Shiv soldiers of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Once a promise is made, it will be kept."

On May 4, the Supreme Court delivered an order to subvert the Maharashtra government’s attempt at delaying the local body elections. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Abhay S. Oka, and CT Ravikumar noted, "Accordingly, the election program of such local bodies must proceed and the State Election Commission is obliged to notify the election program within two weeks from today in respect of such local bodies including to continue with the process from the stage as on 10.3.2022, on the basis of the delimitation done prior to coming into force of the Amendment Act(s) w.e.f. 11.03.2022."

Maharashtra poll body stays elections of 92 Municipal Councils

This development comes days after the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) stayed the elections for 92 municipal councils and four Nagar panchayats ahead of the SC hearing. On July 12, the state OBC commission submitted its report (containing data about Other Backward Classes) to the Supreme Court.

Earlier last week, the SEC announced that elections for these local government bodies will take place on August 18 without OBC reservation. However, both the Eknath Shinde-led government as well as Opposition parties had said that elections should not be held until the OBC quota issue was resolved. Last year, the SC had also set aside the OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra for want of empirical data about the backward class population in the state.

