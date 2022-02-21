SC-appointed Committee Files Interim Report In Pegasus Snoopgate Row, Hearing On Feb 23

The Supreme Court-appointed committee set up to look into the Pegasus snoopgate row has filed its interim report. Justice Ravindran-headed committee submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on Monday. The apex court will hear the matter on February 23.

A technical committee set up to look into the allegations of the govt allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists have submitted its interim report in Supreme Court. The top court will take up pending petitions for hearing on Feb 23. — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

In October, the SC bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had constituted the technical committee comprising Dr. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Dr. Prabhakaran and Dr. Ashwin Anil Gumaste to probe the spying allegations. Maintaining that privacy is important for all citizens, the CJI affirmed that the restrictions can be imposed only to safeguard national security and opined that this technology may have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press. The committee is being overseen by retired SC judge RV Raveendran and assisted by ex-IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Dr. Sundeep Oberoi.

As per the order, the panel will investigate if Pegasus spyware was used on phones or other devices of Indians, inquire if the Centre, state government or any government agency acquired Pegasus and if any domestic entity/person used the spyware on citizens. Along with this, the panel will also look into details of victims and steps taken by the Centre in 2019 after reports of Whatsapp hacking. The committee has also been told to advise amendments for existing laws pertaining to securing privacy, improving cyber security, as well as establish a mechanism for citizens to raise grievances of illegal snooping and any ad­hoc arrangement by SC to protect citizens' rights.

Pegasus Row

The allegations surfaced after French non-profit organisations Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers allegedly targetted by the software. Reports claimed that over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government were monitored using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. This led to a massive political uproar with Opposition parties disrupting multiple sessions of the Parliament to seek an answer from the Modi government.