SC Appointed Panel To Resolve Impasse Over Farm Laws To Meet On January 19

Following the Supreme Court's stay of the three contentious farm laws, the 4-member panel appointed by the top court is set to hold its first meeting on January 19, Tuesday. The SC-appointed panel will meet at the Pusa campus and chalk out is the course of action in a bid to resolve the long-standing impasse between the Centre and the protesting farmers' unions. Pertinently, one member out of the four-member panel appointed by the SC has quit citing the 'interests' of farmers.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat said that the panel will meet on Tuesday to decide the further course of action. Reflecting upon Bhupinder Singh Mann's decision to opt-out of the panel, Ghanwat said, "One of the four members has backed out of the committee. If the apex court does not appoint a new member, the existing members will continue. We have no issue if a solution is found and the protests end from either (efforts of) our panel or from the government's separate talks with the protesting farmer unions."

Apart from Ghanwat and Bhupinder Singh Mann, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute are also a part of the 4-member panel. The protesting unions have maintained that they will not talk to the SC-appointed panel while hailing the decision of the top court to hold the implementation of the contentious farm laws.

10th round of talks ends inconclusively

On Friday, the Centre's 10th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere. Observing that the Ministers including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash tried to address the concerns of farmers, he acknowledged that no agreement could not be reached. The next round of talks will be held at noon on January 19.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Centre has sent a proposal to the unions on Sunday. He added that the government has agreed to address their concerns over mandis and the traders' registration amongst other things.

"We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws," Tomar told ANI.

