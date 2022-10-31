SC Orders Ban Of Two-finger Test To Confirm Rape, Calls It 'violation Of Women's Dignity'

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unfortunate that the practice of the "two-finger test" to examine rape survivors is still prevalent in society, and asked the Centre and the states to ensure it is not conducted. It also slammed the two-finger test calling it to have no scientific basis.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli overturned a decision of the Jharkhand High Court acquitting a rape and murder convict, and upheld a decision of a trial court holding him guilty.

The bench said a decade-old decision of the top court had held the invasive "two-finger test" as a violation of a woman's dignity and privacy.

"It is unfortunate that the practice is still prevalent even today The procedure which tests vaginal laxity is an upfront on women's dignity. It cannot be said that a sexually active woman cannot be raped," the bench said. The bench also noted that the evidence of a victim's sexual history 'not material to case'.

It issued a slew of directions to the Centre and state government authorities and asked the DGPs and health secretaries of the states to ensure that the "two-finger test" is not conducted.

The top court said that any individual conducting the two-finger test will be held guilty of misconduct.

It directed the Centre and the health secretaries of the state to take steps to remove the study materials on two-finger tests from the curriculum of government and private medical colleges.

The bench asked the Ministry to conduct workshops and communicate the order to all the Director Generals of Police across all States.

When was two finger test banned?

In May 2013, the Supreme Court banned the two-finger test on rape victims on the grounds that it violates their right to privacy. The court had asked the government to provide better medical procedures in order to confirm sexual assault.

Notably, in 2013, the top court termed the method unconstitutional. However, the practice went on without much deterrence.

What Is the Two-Finger Test?

Two-finger test is an explicitly intrusive physical examination wherein a doctor inserts two fingers inside the vagina of a rape survivor to check if the hymen is intact or not.