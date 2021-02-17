SC Asks Centre To Submit A 'Regulation Plan' For Netflix, Prime Video, More OTT Platforms

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to apprise it on what government proposes to do to regulate Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the Centre to file an affidavit on what it is planning to do after the government said it's working on the matter. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, told the Bench that government has not finalised the steps to be taken in regulating the OTT platforms but it's contemplating.

SC demands Regulation Plan from Centre

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is also appearing for the Centre, told the Bench that the issue is being taken seriously and something is already underway. Upon hearing this, the Bench suggested that petitioners should file a representation before the government and give their suggestions. However, later it asked the Centre to file an affidavit and tagged the plea along with the similar plea before it.

This development came as the apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jga and Apurva Arhatia for the regulation of OTT platforms by an autonomous body. This PIL, which had been filed in the Supreme Court sought a proper board/institution/ association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/ Streaming and digital media platforms.

While stating that at present there is no law or autonomous body governing, monitoring and managing such digital contents and it is the content of OTT platform is made available to the public at large without any filter or screening. "None of the OTT/Streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Hotstar has signed the self-regulation provided by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting since February 2020," the PIL added.

Mentioning that as of now there are over 40 such platforms providing paid, advertisement-inclusive and free content to approximately 130 crore people across India, the petitioners said that their aim is to protect the constitutional right to life, by preventing these platforms from abusing their freedom of expression.

The plea stated, "With cinemas theatres unlikely to open anytime soon in the country, OTT/Streaming and different digital media platforms have surely given a way out for filmmakers and artists to release their content without being worried about getting clearance certificates for their films and series from the censor board."

The plea requested the setting up of a board headed by a secretary-level IAS officer, with members from varied fields including movie, cinematographic, media, defence forces, legal and education. In a separate case, the Centre had earlier told the apex court that there is a need to regulate digital media and that the court may first appoint a committee of persons as amicus before laying down guidelines with respect to the regulation of hate speech in media.

