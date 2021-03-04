SC Asks Centre To Submit Regulations For OTT Platforms; Stresses On Screening Of Content

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit the regulations on OTT platforms. The apex court also stressed that there should be some screening of programs shown to ensure that no hate speech, fake news or explicit content is streamed on such platforms.

Earlier during the day, a meeting was held between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and representatives of OTT Top Platforms on Thursday. Union Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar will also be present at the meeting. The Ministry is likely to discuss the recently announced IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 during the meeting.

I&B Ministry holds meeting with OTT platform heads

The OTT representatives, which will participate in this crucial meeting would include Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, Viacom 18, Alt Balaji and many others are expected to attend this online meeting. Sources further revealed that the I&B Ministry has asked all the participants of the meeting to send details of their participants.

Centre dispels doubts on OTT guidelines

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting addressed the 'misgivings' following the release of its new guidelines to regulate OTT platforms and social media, sharing that the interim blocking directions, as stated under Rule 16 were not new, and had been in existence for the past 11 years. The Ministry's clarifications come in response to certain reports over the new OTT guidelines which had claimed that the Centre was attempting to tighten the noose around free speech through 'blocking' content.

"The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 provide an institutional framework for news publishers and OTT platforms on the digital media ecosystem. Certain misgivings are being raised regarding Rule 16 under Part III of the rules, which mention that in a case of emergency nature, interim blocking directions may be issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," the Ministry said in the statement.

Centre's new guidelines to regulate OTT platforms & social media

While addressing a press conference on February 26, the Centre released The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under this, the government has decided to develop a three-tier mechanism for the regulation of OTT platforms. These include—Information, Self-regulation, and Oversight.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar while laying down the guidelines said, "The way print media has press council, Films had censor board, TV channels there is program code, OTT platforms had no such arrangement to regulate the content."

With the new rules in place, social media platforms on being asked either by Court or Government authority will be required to disclose the first originator of a mischievous tweet or message. This could be in relation to the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, relations with foreign states, rape, etc.

Moreover, social media platforms and OTT players would be bound to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and then set up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country to address the matter.

