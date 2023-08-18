SC Asks For Independent Lawyer To Meet Atiq Ahmed's Two Sons; To Hear Matter On August 28

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered an independent lawyer to be sent to the Juvenile Home in Prayagraj to record the statement of the two minors sons of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed. The SC stated that the name of the lawyer will be decided on August 28. This comes while the top court was hearing a petition of Atiq's elder sister Shaheen Ahmed on Friday seeking the custody of Atiq's two minor sons.

Shaheen has already given the name of the lawyer to the court and it has decided that after talking to both the children, the lawyer will tell the court where the children want to live.

Shaheen's brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed in April this year while in police remand. The late gangster's two minor sons are currently residing in Rajrooppur juvenile home. They even participated in their father and uncle's funeral.

About Atiq Ahmed's children

Atiq Ahmed was married to Shaista Parveen and had five children. Their eldest son, Umar, is currently lodged in Lucknow district jail, while the second son, Ali, is jailed in Naini, Prayagraj. Umar was arrested in August last year after he voluntarily surrendered himself to the Lucknow CBI court in connection with a kidnapping and torture case of Lucknow realtor Mohit Jaiswal.

However, Ali was nabbed and lodged in Naini central prison in the same month on extortion charges. Even after he got bail for that case, he still is in custody because of other pending cases.

Asad Ahmed, Atiq Ahmad's 19-year-old son had no prior criminal cases against him but was killed during a police encounter in Jhansi after CCTV footage allegedly showed him leading a group to kill Umesh Pal, a lawyer who was proving to be a hindrance for his father.

Umesh Pal was a prime witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal in Prayagraj on January 25, 2005, in which Atiq Ahmed was a prime accused.