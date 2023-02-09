SC Asks HC To Decide In Plea Of CBI Against Nod Granted To Mainak Mehta To Travel Abroad

In a massive development, the Supreme Court has asked the Bombay High Court to decide in 4 weeks' plea of CBI against the nod granted to Mainak Mehta, the brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi who is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, to visit Hong Kong.

Earlier on January 31, the SC suggested Mainak Mehta give a letter of authority to CBI to access and investigate his offshore bank accounts.

The CJI said, “What we suggest to you (counsel for Mehta) is that you give the letter of authority to an official designated by the CBI for accessing the bank details. The matter ends. Or, we will hear the SLP (special leave petition) of CBI dispassionately and decide it."

Central probe agency challenges Bombay HC order

The apex court was hearing a CBI plea filed by its Director, Banking Securities Fraud Branch, Mumbai, challenging the Bombay HC order delivered on August 23, 2022, allowing Mehta to travel to Hong Kong and stay there for a month.

The central probe agency has accused Mehta of receiving a large sum of money siphoned off in the Punjab National Bank fraud scam.

The agency further alleged that he transferred the looted money into his and his wife's bank accounts. The tussle between the brother-in-law of Nirav Modi and the central probe agency continues amid directions of SC and Bombay HC.