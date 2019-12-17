'Supreme Court Asks Jamia, AMU Petitioners To Go To Respective HCs': Adv Varun Sinha

Advocate Varun Sinha while speaking to Republic TV explained Supreme Court and Solicitor General’s stand in Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim universities violence cases. This comes as the SC heard the plea filed against the police action in the universities over the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. He said that the SC has directed the High Court to take up the case and has not given relief to either of the parties. Varun Sinha also stated Solicitor General’s claims stating that no arrest was made and only three students were injured in the violence. SG Tushar Mehta also claimed that the police had written permission from the proctor of the university to enter the campus.

SC directs HC to look into the case

Varun Sinha explained Supreme Court’s stand and said, “The Supreme Court has stated that all the petitioners who have filed petitions before the Supreme Court, should approach the High Court because HC has got equal power to pass appropriate order. Supreme Court cannot enter into the fact-finding exercise, because the single-member committee appointed by the High Court will not serve the purpose all over the country. Therefore, SC has directed and requested the HC to consider the petitions if these petitioners filed any petitions before those respective High Courts”.

Read: Nirbhaya's parents hope for justice ahead of SC's hearing on convict's mercy plea

Varun Sinha on Solicitor General’s stand

Explain what the SG Tushar Mehta stated during the proceedings in the Supreme Court, Varun Sinha said, “They will pass orders appropriate orders after hearing both the parties and Solicitor General has made it very clear that no arrest has been made as on today irrespective of Jamia Millia students’ incident or Aligarh Muslim University incident. The Solicitor Genral has further stated that only two students have been injured in AMU and they are getting treatment in the same medical college and hospital at the campus. Whereas, from the JMI university, only one student was injured and he is being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital with proper attention being paid to him. No arrest has been made as of today, so it was very clear, therefore the honourable Supreme Court did not pass any order.

Read: Jamia violence: Supriya Sule seeks 'thorough inquiry' in police action

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Read: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP over CAA says 'attack on students will be Modi's end'

Read: Ram Madhav hails CJI for 'using his moral authority' to contain anti-CAA violence