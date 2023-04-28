Why They Were Paraded?: SC Seeks Report From UP Govt On Killing Of Atiq & Ashraf Ahmed

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmed's son Asad in Jhansi.

Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

Two days later, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

'Why Atiq, Ashraf were paraded?'

While pronouncing the judgment, the court said, "Why were they (Atiq and Ashraf) not taken to the ambulance directly from the hospital gate and why were they paraded." The apex court noted down that there was an encounter prior also and listed the matter for hearing after three weeks.

In reply to the court, UP government said that a commission of inquiry has been constituted in the matter and a SIT is also probing the incident. However, the petitioner raised questions on the commission of inquiry of the UP government by mentioning that the role of the government is also under 'suspicion.'