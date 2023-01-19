SC Bats Strongly For Somasekhar Sundaresan's Elevation To HC Against Centre's Objections

In an unprecedented face-off between the Centre and the judiciary, the Supreme Court of India (SCI) has directed the government to reconsider the appointment of advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

The SC collegium comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph said that Sundaresan's elevation must be reconsidered since there is no evidence of him being 'a highly biased opinionated person' as claimed by the Department of Justice.

Sundaresan's name was recommended by the Collegium of Bombay HC on October 4, 2021, followed by the SC which did the same on February 16, 2022. However, this was countered by the Centre on the grounds that "he has aired his views in the social media on several matters which are the subject matter of consideration before the courts".

SC vs Centre; collegium vouches for Sundaresan

The SC collegium said that it "is of the view that the views on social media attributed to the candidate, do not furnish any foundation to infer that he is biased". This was in response to the objections of the Department of Justice which claimed that Sundaresan is a "highly biased opinionated person" and that he has been “selectively critical on the social media on the important policies, initiatives and directions of the Government".

The collegium said that it arrived at this conclusion after extensively deliberating upon Sudaresan's opinions which are in the public domain. It further said that there is no "material to indicate that the expressions used by the candidate are suggestive of his links with any political party with strong ideological leaning".

"All citizens have the right to free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Expression of views by a candidate does not disentitle him to hold a constitutional office so long as the person proposed for judgeship is a person of competence, merit and integrity", the SC said.

It further vouched for Sundaresan, who specialised in commercial law, that he would be an asset to the Bombay HC which has a large volume of cases of commercial and securities laws, among other branches. According to the collegium, he fulfils the qualities such as high integrity, honesty, skill, a high order of emotional stability, firmness, serenity, legal soundness, ability and endurance needed in a candidate. "The Collegium is of the considered view that Shri Somasekhar Sundaresan deserves to be appointed as Judge of the Bombay High Court," it concluded.

Notably, this is an instance of many firsts as the collegium has never made public statements about the elevation of an advocate to an HC judge. It is also the first time when the Collegium gave explanations to the government and the Law Ministry on its recommendations and also the first instance when it gave a reasoned reply to the Ministry, again in the public domain.

It is unusual and unprecedented for the SC Collegium to give such detailed reasons and responses to Government objections for the elevation of not one but three advocates. Apart from Sundaresan, the SC backed Saurabh Kirpal, an openly gay advocate’s elevation as a judge to the Delhi HC and R. John Sathyan, who the Centre claimed has an ‘overt political leaning’ to be appointed to the Madras HC.