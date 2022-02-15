SC Defers Anti-conversion Law Hearing Amid Hijab Row; 'things Should Settle Down First'

In the wake of the ban on Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Monday, February 14, decided to delay adjudication of the Gujarat government’s appeal against the HC's order staying several provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021.

“Things should settle down first. Perhaps, the time is not right to hear it,” stated a bench of justices SA Nazeer and Krishna Murari.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Gujarat government had made the request to adjourn the hearing. The SG stated, “This may not be the right time to argue this matter. We are currently asking for just a simple notice in the matter. We are not arguing anything more at present".

The Gujarat government on August 28, 2021, had moved an appeal against the High Court's order staying several crucial provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, and the old anti-conversion law of 2003, which sought a ban on forceful religious conversion by using marriage as an instrument of coercion. The state challenged the High Court to provide a legal provision where the people must obtain permission from district magistrates before getting converted.

The 2021 act amended the state’s anti-conversion law of 2003 to add additional provisions 6to stop instances where religious conversion occurs through marriage being used as allurement, fraudulent means, or force. The amended law provides for greater punishment for illegal conversions including a minimum jail term of three years, which could extend up to ten years, for forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage. On June 15, 2021, the Gujarat government had notified this.

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

The Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing pleas filed by Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage