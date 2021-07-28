SC Directive To Frame Norms, Declare Compensation For COVID Victims Under Talk: MoS Home

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, asserted that the matter of providing ex-gratia payment to families of persons who lost their lives due to COVID-19 is in consultation with the stakeholders. In a written response to Rajya Sabha in the Wednesday session, MoS Nityanand Rai said that the direction was given by Supreme Court to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and now is in consultation.

Home Ministry on compensation for families of people dying due to COVID-19

During the Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written letter to Rajya Sabha said, "On 30th June, SC had directed National Disaster Management Authority to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia payment to families of persons who died due to COVID. The matter is in consultation with all stakeholders."

He also responded to the terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and said that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, he also asserted that there is a reduction in terrorist activities to 59% in 2020 as compared to 2019 and 32% up to June 2021.

Supreme Court's direction to National Disaster Management Authority

Earlier in June, the Supreme Court of India directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to the families of people who died due to COVID-19.

The direction was given by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. Through its direction, the bench told the NDMA to ascertain within six weeks the amount that can be paid as ex-gratia to the family members.

The judgement was passed after hearing the petitions filed by two lawyers, Gaurav Bansal and Reepak Kansal who were seeking ex-gratia monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased, who succumbed to COVID-19, as per the MHA letter in view of Section 12 of The Disaster Management Act 2005.

The petition sought immediate and appropriate directions to the concerned authorities to pay financial help as laid down by the Central government in its statute and rules to the family members of the deceased.

