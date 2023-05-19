SC Directs Bihar Govt To Place Original Records On Remission Granted To Ex-MP Anand Mohan

Supreme Court on Friday heard a petition challenging the Bihar government's decision to grant premature release to former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, who was serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah. The apex court has directed the state government to produce complete original records in connection with the decision of remission.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, while hearing the plea filed by the wife of the slain officer challenging the release of Mohan, told Manish Kumar, an advocate pursuing the side of the Bihar government, to place the complete records for the perusal of the court. The judges also mentioned that no further adjournment will be granted to the Bihar government in the case. According to reports, Manish has sought time to file a plea.

Was prison policy tweaked to release Mohan?

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the slain officer's wife, Uma Krishnaiah, claimed that the Bihar government officials have changed prison policy to assist in Mohan's premature release. He urged the apex court bench to direct the state government for placing criminal matters of Mohan and requested the matter to be heard next in August.

Earlier, the Bihar government's law department issued a notification which featured Mohan's name in the list of 20 prisoners who were allowed to step out of the confined area. It came after the Nitish government made an amendment on April 10 to the Bihar Prison Manual which allowed an early release of those involved in the killing of a public servant on duty

Telangana man Krishnaiah was beaten to death in 1994 by a mob. Notably, the reason behind his death was that he overtook a funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in the Muzaffarpur district. Mohan, who was an MLA, was seen leading the procession.