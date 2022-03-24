SC Directs Cases Related To Param Bir Singh-Anil Deshmukh Dispute Be Transferred To CBI

In a major development, Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to transfer all cases pertaining to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-minister Anil Deshmukh's dispute to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The apex court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the CBI must hold an impartial probe in the case. The court also informed that future FIRs will be transferred to the Central agency.

"The exigencies in the advancement of principles of natural justice require the probe to be transferred to CBI," the court said, adding, "We're not saying that anyone involved here is washed with milk, we're also not saying that someone is a whistleblower."

The Maharashtra police had earlier told the apex court that the former top cop cannot be considered a "whistleblower" as he chose to speak out against alleged corruption involving former home minister Anil Deshmukh only after his transfer.

'CBI must hold an impartial inquiry'

The top court, while refusing to revoke Param Bir's suspension, stated that CBI must hold an impartial inquiry to ascertain the truth as to whether these FIRs are repercussions of Singh having raised the red flag. "We are not observing anything on merit," the court said.

"We are unable to accept that these are service disputes as found by the high court and this set-aside. We thus allow the appeal and direct the other proceedings to be transferred to CBI to all the records being handed over in one week from today," the SC added.

Link between Antilia bomb scare & Param Bir's complaint against Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on 17 March 2021, as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shifted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mismanaging the probe into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai in February, last year, in which Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged wrongdoing of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the investigation was to find out how officers like dismissed API Sachin Vaze went rogue while working under then Mumbai CP Singh.

Thereafter, Singh wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. The state then initiated disciplinary proceedings against Singh. Later, the ex-top op filed a petition in Supreme Court to hand over cases against him to CBI.