SC Directs CBI To Refrain From Taking Statements Of Manipur Sexual Assault Victims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to refrain from taking statements of the victims of Manipur sexual violence case, where two women were paraded naked and gangraped by a group of armed men on May 4. According to sources, the court will be hearing the plea of the victims opposing CBI probe and seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The top court’s decision came after Advocate Nizam Pasha, the Counsel for the victims of Manipur sexual violence case, argued that the central investigation agency must be stopped from recording the statements of the victims and wait for the outcome of today's hearing. He further stated that the agency is already on its way to record the statement of the victims.

Responding to the concern raised by the petitioners’ counsel, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, “Just ask them to wait, we're going to take the matter at 2 pm today.”

Following this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said that he was not aware of it and will ask the officers to refrain from recording the statement of the victims.

Victims of Manipur sexual violence case moves SC

The survivors of the Manipur sexual violence case moved the Supreme Court against the central and state governments on Monday (July 31), seeking the top court’s intervention in the Centre recommended CBI investigation in the video incident. Filing a petition in the top court, the two women also demanded the protection of their identities.

The victims moved the Supreme Court after the central government transferred the case to CBI and urged the apex court to transfer the trial in the sexual violence case outside Manipur so that a time-bound investigation can take place. Notably, the petition was filed based on the FIR related to the sexual assault incident that took place on May 4.

The Chief Justice of India, earlier on July 20, condemned the horrific video of Manipur women being paraded naked by a group of men and urged the central government to take immediate action in the case. Expressing deep concern about the ‘disturbing’ incident, the CJI condemned the video as a "gross constitutional failure".