SC Directs Delhi Violence Petitions To HC, Pulls Up Police For 'lack Of Professionalism'

The Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Kaul and Justice Joseph denied expanding the scope of the Shaheen Bagh protests by looking into pleas on violence. Thus, the petitions filed by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others were dismissed.

The Supreme Court is hearing the petition to clear the road blockade near protest site Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday. "We are not inclined to expand the scope of this petition," Justice S K Kaul said referring to the applications filed seeking directions for an SIT probe into the riots that erupted in the national capital on Monday.

"It is for the High Court to look into it (probe into Delhi violence), as it is seized of the matter," Justice Kaul added. The Supreme Court further said that it is for the law enforcement administration to ensuring that the environment is conducive. In response, the Solicitor general asked the top court to refrain from making adverse observations pertaining to the violence, as it would 'demoralise the police force.'

Lashing out at the Delhi Police, that comes under the ambit of the Home Ministry led by Amit Shah, Judge KM Joseph pointed out to the 'lack of professionalism' by the security forces. Citing the Police forces of the US and the UK, said that the force has to act professionally as per the law if something goes wrong. "The problem is the lack of professionalism of the police. If this had been done before, this situation would not have risen," SC Justice Joseph said, adding that the remarks were made keeping in mind the larger perspective.

Delhi HC on violence

Delhi High Court on Wednesday held an urgent midnight hearing at 12.30 am on a plea seeking safe passage for injured victims of violence in New Delhi to medical institutions with adequate facilities. In midnight sitting, the court asked Delhi Police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for injured people stuck in northeast Delhi’s Al-Hind hospital.