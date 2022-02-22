SC Directs Maha Govt To 'hold' Corruption Probe Against Param Bir Singh; Hearing On Mar 9

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to stay the investigation against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh over the allegations of misconduct and corruption. Calling it a "messy state of affairs", a bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said the unfortunate situation has "the propensity of unnecessarily shaking confidence of people in police system".

“We have now put down the matter for final hearing, investigation being completed can pose problems. Darius Khambata, the senior advocate, has assured to put their hands on hold. We take the assurance on record,” the bench said.

The top court asked the parties to file written synopsis and posted the matter for a final hearing on March 9.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI advocated that all cases should be investigated by the central probe agency. “Once you proceed with an investigation and record it then it is not fair to stop midway. The state should not do anything that makes the process difficult,” Mehta said.

The apex court had earlier allowed Mumbai Police to carry on the investigation against Param Bir Singh but restrained it from filing charge sheets on the FIRs against him over allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The state police had earlier told the apex court that the former top cop cannot be considered a "whistleblower" as he chose to speak out against alleged corruption involving former home minister Anil Deshmukh only after his transfer.

Param Bir Singh gets protection from arrest by Maha Police

The SC had granted a major relief to Param Bir on November 22 by directing the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him in criminal cases and wondered if he was being hounded for complaining about police officers and extortionists, "what could happen to a common man".

Seeking dismissal of Param Bir's plea for a CBI probe into the entire matter and against any coercive action by the state, the Maharashtra government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme court saying that the ongoing probe in criminal cases against him should not be interfered with.

After Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the 'Antilia bomb scare case', in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he levelled corruption allegations against Deshmukh. In his petition, Singh had also alleged that DGP Pande told him that the inquiries were the fall-out of his allegations against Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

Singh was transferred to the Home Guard after the arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

(With inputs from agency)