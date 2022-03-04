SC Directs Petitioners Seeking De-notification Of Galathea Bay Sanctuary To Move HC

The Supreme court in an order directed the petitioners challenging the de-notification of the Galathea Bay Wildlife Sanctuary to approach the High Court concerned for the same.

Manish Chandi, a prominent researcher and former member of the Andaman Nicobar Environmental Team (ANET), along with an environmental journalist and an environmentalist, filed the appeal in the Nicobar Islands on the interface between the Nicobarese tribal community and sea turtles.

Petition seeks de-notification of Galathea Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

The petitioner has asked the court to overturn a notification issued by the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration on 25 January 2021, to de-notify the Galathea Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in the Great Nicobar Islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The petitioners have alleged in the Supreme Court that Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972, and the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, were violated by the previous judgement.

Petitioners also asked the court to reverse a decision by the National Board for Wildlife's Standing Committee that had de-notified the Galathea Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on 5 January 2021. The Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most significant nesting grounds for leatherback turtles in the world, according to the petition.

The petitioner was directed to take their concerns to the High Court by a bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari. Following that, the petitioner sought to withdraw his petition, which was approved by the Supreme Court, with the right to take up the matter with the concerned High Court.

