SC Directs Shifting Of Arrested Scribe Siddique Kappan From Mathura To Delhi For Treatment

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed that jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan should be shifted from Mathura Jail in Uttar Pradesh to a government hospital in Delhi for medical treatment. As per the orders of the SC in the Siddique Kappan case, the Kerala journalist has to be given treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital or AIIMS or any other government hospital in Delhi.

The apex court also observed that once Kappan has recovered, he has to be sent back to Mathura Jail, where he is under custody in a UAPA case on the allegation that he was trying to create communal unrest in UP after the Hathras gangrape-murder case.

SC bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NA Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna passed this order of shifting Kappan to Delhi for treatment while hearing the habeas petition filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) seeking Kappan's release. The bench has disposed of the habeas corpus petition and has given liberty to Kappan to seek appropriate legal remedies for bail.

SG Tushar Mehta opposes shiting of Kappan

Meanwhile, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP Government, vehemently opposed the shifting of Kappan to Delhi. He had said that giving a hospital bed to Kappan, who is a 42-year-old COVID-19 negative person when several thousands of COVID positive people with comorbidities are finding it difficult to get a hospital bed was "unjustified". He further said that the Mathura Jail authorities will give the necessary care to Kappan.

Earlier in the morning session, after expressing an inclination to shift Kappan to Delhi, the bench had asked Tushar Mehta to respond by 1 pm today itself after taking instructions from the Government. However, he had reiterated his earlier stand of not agreeing to allow Kappan to seek medical treatment in Delhi.

When the bench observed that t was only considering at present the issue of medical treatment of Kappan, who is said to have suffered a fall in the jail and is suffering from various comorbidities. The top court also said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect him while he was under its custody.

"You have to consider the suggestion in the context of the precarious health condition of the person and the ultimate responsibility of the state. He has the problem of diabetics, Blood Pressure, he has suffered an injury while in jail. Will he be able to get adequate medical help in jail?", the bench asked the Solicitor General.

Meanwhile, the SG said that the facilities in Mathura hospital are sufficient. "Thousands of honest taxpayers are getting treatment in Mathura hospital. People with serious health problems are getting treatment in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Why should the accused get special treatment just because a so-called association of journalists has filed a habeas corpus petition? Why should an accused who associated with the banned organization get preferential treatment over honest taxpayers", the SG said.

As Tushar Mehta argued that in Mathura Jail, there would be not less not 100 people with comorbidities, CJI Ramana said that it is known to everyone that it is difficult to get hospital facilities. "For the time being we should ignore the tag of the organization because the wife of the accused has also filed an application", Justice Surya Kant pointed out.

CJI Ramana said that it is also in the interest of the state. Pressing that Kappan should get access to better medical facilities, he said, "We are confining only to the issue of a medical issue."

Siddique Kappan was arrested on October 5 last year at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on his way to Hathras, along with three other people for having alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Later an FIR was filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in a field on September 14 - all accused have been arrested. The victim succumbed to her injuries and her autopsy report read spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir have been suspended for the 'midnight funeral'.Several upper-caste men protested outside the victim's home, in favour of the accused, stating that 'no rape occurred'. Later, CBI, which took over the case from UP police, charged the four accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu with gangrape, murder and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in its chargesheet.

