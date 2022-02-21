SC directs states, UTs to implement suggestions for formulation of rehabilitation policy for street children

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday directed states and the Union Territories (UTs) to implement the suggestions for formulation of rehabilitation policy for street children and said it should not remain on paper.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai noted that till date information regarding only 17,914 street children has been provided while their estimated number is 15-20 lakh.

The apex court reiterated that the authorities concerned have to update the material required on the web portal of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) without fail.

The top court also said that rescuing children has not be a temporary exercise and it should be ensured that they are rehabilitated.

“We have carefully examined the suggestions which are comprehensive in nature dealing with all conceivable situations. Subject to certain modifications that may be suggested by the state governments, the suggestions made by NCPCR shall be implemented by the state governments/Union Territories.

“NCPCR is directed to conduct periodical reviews preferably once a month to monitor the implementation of the suggestions,” the bench said.

The top court said the collection of information is for implementation of certain schemes for destitute children in street situations and directed states and UTs to extend full cooperation to NCPCR for the purpose.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for NCPCR alleged that officers of the states were not cooperating during inspection and scrutiny.

Advocate T K Nayak appeared for one of the parties in the case.

The matter has been listed for next hearing after four weeks.

The top court had earlier directed that testimony of children, who are victims of child trafficking, be recorded through video conferencing either at the district court complex or the office of the District Legal Services Authority in the district where the child is residing.

It had said it was concerned with obviating difficulties to victims of trafficking concerning travelling long distances to give evidence in trial courts. PTI PKS SA

