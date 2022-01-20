SC Directs Verification Of MVA Govt's Data On Plea For Restoring OBC Quota In Local Polls

The tussle over the OBC quota took a fresh turn on Wednesday after the Supreme Court directed the State Backward Classes Commission to examine the correctness of the Maharashtra government's data. The SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar was hearing an interlocutory application filed by the state government to allow the local body polls to take place on the basis of the available data. On December 15, 2021, the apex court had ordered the State Election Commission to renotify the 27% OBC constituencies as general seats in the local body elections.

The SC observed, “Maharashtra has asked this court to permit elections based on data already available to the state concerning other backward classes. Instead of examining the data, the appropriate step would be to present this data before a state-appointed dedicated commission which can examine the correctness". It added, "The commission may submit the interim report if so advised to concerned authorities in two weeks from receipt of information/data from the state government".

At the same time, the court clarified that this would not complete the 'triple test' exercise which is essential before reserving seats in local body polls. This entails setting up a commission to conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness and specifying the proportion of reservation which shall not exceed 50% of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together. The matter will now be heard on February 8.

OBC reservation

In its verdict dated March 4, the Supreme Court struck down 27 per cent OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. Maintaining that the reservation quota for the community can be fixed only after collecting empirical data, the SC permitted the State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections without this quota. This led to massive protests from many OBC outfits and politicians across party lines.

Subsequently, the state government moved the apex court seeking socio-economic caste census data from the Centre to facilitate the OBC reservation. However, it decided to explore the ordinance route after the SEC declared by-elections in 6 Zilla Parishads on October 5. While Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari initially refused to sign the ordinance mandating OBC reservation in urban local bodies citing that the Supreme Court should be informed in advance, he gave his assent on September 23 after the state government sent back an amended proposal.

On December 6, the SC bench comprising AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar ruled, "The Election Programme in respect of all the local bodies across the State in respect of reserved seats for category Other Backward Class, shall remain stayed until further orders. Rest of the Election Programme(s) can proceed for other reserved seats (viz., other than OBC), including general seats. The State Election Commission shall desist from notifying reserved seats for OBC category even in case of future elections to any local bodies — either mid-term or general elections, as the case may be, 6 until further orders of this Court."

(With PTI inputs)