SC Dismisses Erstwhile MVA Govt's Plea Challenging Transfer Of FIRs On Param Bir To CBI

In a big development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition by the then Uddhav-led Maharashtra government, challenging its order dated March 24 transferring all cases against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation. After the Apex court's order, the central agency registered 5 FIRs and three Preliminary Inquiries against the ex-Mumbai top cop. While 4 of these FIRs pertain to extortion charges, the other case was registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh, dismissing the petition said, "We have perused the Review petition and record of the Criminal appeal and are convinced that the order of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration."

Five FIRs against Param Bir Singh

A total of five cases related to extortion have been registered against Param Bir Singh in Maharashtra. This includes one filed in April 2021 on the complaint of inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, who during his stint with Thane police reported to Param Bir, the then Thane Commissioner. At the end of July, another FIR two FIRs were registered against Param Bir on the complaint of extortion, cheating and kidnapping levied by Shyamsunder Agarwal and his nephew Sharad Agarwal.

The fourth FIR was filed again in July, on the complaint alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna and 26 claiming that Singh, along with other police officials had threatened and extorted money from them. The fifth FIR was filed on the complaint of hotelier Bimal Agarwal, who accused Singh and other police officers of extortion.

Before the cases were transferred to the CBI, three cases were being investigated by the state Criminal investigation department (CID), while the other two are being probed by the Mumbai crime branch and the Thane police. Param Bir has thus far avoided arrest in a cornucopia of cases and continues to be grilled by various agencies over the allegations he levelled against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, most recently, jointly with his fellow former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey who has been arrested by the ED in the NSE co-location case.