SC Dismisses Maha Govt Commission's Interim Report; Keeps Stay On 27% OBC Quota For Polls

In yet another blow to the Maharashtra govt, the Supreme Court on Thursday, directed the state govt and election commission to not act upon the interim report of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission which recommended a grant of 27% OBC quota in local bodies election. The SC asserted that local bodies' election must be held without OBC reservation. The state cabinet is currently discussing the further course of polls and its legal options.

SC refuses 27% OBC quota in local body polls

After the SC verdict, Maharashtra minister Chagan Bhujbal said, "SC has said that we need data block wise, district wise - which is with the election commission. We will ask for the same from EC. The local bodies are overdue now and administrators are appointed. For now, elections to those local bodies will be held, rest will be conducted later".

Fuming at the MVA govt's indifference, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Supreme Court's decision to deny OBC reservation has once again hit the OBC community. Mahavikas Aghadi government was not serious on a sensitive issue like reservation. Frequent time-wasting strategies were adopted. Is Mahavikas Aghadi a government or a child's play?".

SC stays OBC ordinance

In December, the SC struck down the state government's move to introduce 27 percent reservation for OBCs in Zilla Parishad and panchayat Samitis, citing the 50% threshold rule for reservation. In its order, SC had stated that the triple test had to be followed for providing OBC reservation, i.e - set up a Commission to conduct an empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, specify the proportion of reservation to be provisioned as per the Commission's reservation and reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50 percent of the total seats reserved for SC/STs.

The bench rebuked the govt for not waiting for the data to be submitted by the Commission and succumbing to 'political compulsions'. Furthermore, the bench ruled that the election can proceed for other reserved seats and that the State Election Commission shall not notify any OBC reserved seats for any upcoming elections. The SC has already stayed Maratha reservation i.e the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, stating that Marathas cannot be held as "Socially and Educationally Backward Class" and they are not entitled to reservation.