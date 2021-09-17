SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Offline Exams For Class XI In Kerala; LDF Govt Hails Order

The Supreme court on Friday quashed a plea challenging the Kerala government’s decision to conduct the class XI exams physically. While pronouncing the judgement the apex court made a point that it was satisfied by the Kerala government’s explanation and believe that they will be able to conduct the exams safely.

While dismissing the plea, the bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar noted that the court hopes and trusts that necessary steps will be taken by the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s government to conduct the exams safely.

"We are convinced with the explanation offered by the state. We hope and trust that authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps to ensure no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and are appearing in the exam," the bench said in its order while dismissing the plea.

Kerala Govt hails apex court's decision; says, 'Exam dates to be determined soon'

Hailing the apex court's decision, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty noted that a lot of students wanted to write the exam offline and that it would be held without any difficulties. He asserted that once the specifications of the Supreme Court's decision are available, the examination date will be determined in consultation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other departments.

He mentioned the formation of a new timetable for the examination. In addition, the minister sought the cooperation and coordination of all local authorities, political parties, youth organisations, and people's representatives in carrying out disinfectant activities in schools throughout the state.

Kerala govt assures all COVID precautionary measures will be taken care of

The petitioner in his plea argued that the conduct of the exam was a huge risk, especially since the children were not vaccinated. Around three lakh students will take the exam and the unvaccinated children are vulnerable to the virus. Responding to the court, the state government had filed a detailed response in the same and the government took full responsibility for any untoward incident. Defending its decision, the Kerala government stressed that all safety protocols have been taken care of. The state government had stated that holding exams in online mode will prejudicially affect several students belonging to the backward classes who lack access to computers and mobile phones.

SC had put an interim stay on the conduct of the exam

The matter reached Supreme Court when the Kerala High Court refused to entertain the petitioner’s plea and observed that the court will not interfere in the state government’s decision of conducting offline exams.

The SC, in the earlier hearing, passed an interim order staying the Kerala government decision to hold the class XI exams physically which were to start from September 6 and asked the CPI (M) government to file a detailed response on the conduct of the exam. The court’s decision was driven by its concern about the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, as the state was recording an upsurge in the daily cases, moving up to 35,000 cases in a day.



Image: PTI/ Rep

