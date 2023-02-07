The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea challenging the appointment of Lawyer Lekshmana Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai was hearing the plea against the appointment of Gowri.

The petitioner's counsel Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran called for a stay in the matter by calling the case extraordinary. He argued that the material submitted to the apex court in connection with the plea shows a "mindset, which is not in tune with the Constitution", adding that Gowri is unfit to take oath as a judge.

Notably, the proposal to elevate the woman lawyer, who has been representing the Centre before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, has been mired in controversy after reports emerged about her alleged affiliation to the BJP.

"There are instances of persons with political backgrounds being appointed," Justice Khanna said. Responding to this, Ramachandran said, " The political background is not the question at all. It is hate speech. Hate speech runs completely antithetical to Constitution. That makes her unfit to take an oath. It will only be a paper oath... This swearing-in should not happen"

The apex court bench said, "You are asking the Court on the judicial side to direct the collegium to reconsider. That is something unprecedented." The top court dismissed the writ plea challenging the appointment of Victoria Gowri as madras HC judge.

Meanwhile, as the hearing was in progress, Victoria Gowri took oath as additional judge of Madras High Court on Tuesday.