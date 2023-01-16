SC Dismisses Plea To Bring UP Chief Minister’s Office Under The Ambit Of Lokayukta

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to amend the law to bring the office of the chief minister under the purview of state ombudsman Lokayukta.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala posed a question to the petitioner as to whom the directions were to be issued for amending the state Act.

Dismissing the petition, it said the writ of “mandamus” (direction to government) cannot be issued to the legislature to enact a law.

The PIL, filed by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi, had sought a direction for amending the 43-year-old state law to bring the chief minister under the Lokayukta's purview to check any corrupt activities.

"The Lokayukta of Uttar Pradesh is not competent to proceed against the chief minister for any corrupt action in which he has been found guilty of favouritism, nepotism or lack of integrity, it had said.

