SC Dismisses Third Extension Of ED Director SK Mishra's Tenure, Terms It 'illegal'

Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's extension of tenure has been held 'illegal' by the Supreme Court of India for violating the mandate of the court's 2021 judgment.

However, the apex court allowed him to continue as the ED chief till July 31, 2023, after taking into consideration the concerns expressed by the Union government. The apex court on Tuesday quashed the order of granting a third extension to Mishra and has ordered him to relinquish his office by July 31. Moreover, the next ED director will be appointed by July 31 after Mishra's exit.

ED director's third extension 'illegal', says SC

The SC has allowed the 1984-batch IRS officer to continue holding office till July 31 in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year. The Centre had used the same argument to defend Mishra's tenure extension when the apex court on May 8 reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the third extension of service granted to him.

Mishra was first appointed as the ED Director on in November 2018 for a two-year term and was supposed to retire after reaching the age of 60 in 2020. Despite completing his retirement age, Mishra was given an extension by the Central government in November 2020 this time for three years i.e. until November 18, 2023.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, citing a violation of its 2021 judgment against extending Mishra's tenure, has now called it 'illegal.' The court said that the legislature is allowed to grant extensions to high-level officials only if it's in public interest. In Mishra's case, however, there was a specific SC verdict against his extension, it said.

Earlier in March too, the Supreme Court rejected the Centre's plea against entertaining petitions challenging Mishra's tenure extension as they were being filed by entities facing money laundering charges.