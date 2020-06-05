'Allowing TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Intervention Into The Migrant Crisis Will Be Chaotic': SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow, at this stage, an intervention application filed by TMC Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra stating that it will be chaotic to allow a respected Member of Parliament like her to submit arguments on the issue. The Supreme Court was hearing the submissions on behalf of the Centre and states on the steps being taken by them to resolve the long-standing migrant crisis that has hit the country during the nation-wide lockdown. Several intervention applications were filed before the Supreme Court after the court decided to take suo moto cognisance of the case, bringing the issue to light before the top court for the second time.

'It will become a chaotic situation'

Applications were filed on behalf of several migrant worker associations along with the NHRC and certain individuals including the TMC MP. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta making arguments on behalf of the Centre objected to the intervention applications stating that none of the interveners should be entertained at this stage to minimise the confusion during the hearing. The bench agreed with the Solicitor’s arguments, while also allowing the counsel for Moitra to put forth their stand. Advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Moitra, told the Supreme Court that she had filed an application earlier before the Supreme Court as well, but at that time, her application was dismissed because the Supreme Court had left it up to the government to decide what needs to be done to solve the crisis.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Gupta ,“Moitra is a respectable member of Parliament and if we allow this, it will become a chaotic situation. We have the assistance of the Union and the states for now”.

Justice Kaul went on to say that they don’t want this “to become a jamboree” right now by allowing everyone to argue. The application filed by Moitra, however, was not dismissed at this stage, with the Supreme Court reserving its order for June 9.

