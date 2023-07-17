SC Eases Bail Conditions For Bengaluru Blast Accused Abdul Madani, Allows Him Kerala Stay

The Supreme Court has granted relaxation in the bail conditions of Abdul Nasir Madani, the chairman of Kerala People's Democratic Party (PDP) and an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case. Madani is now permitted to travel and stay in his hometown in Kerala, contrary to the previous bail condition that required him to remain in Bengaluru until the trial in the blast case concluded.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Madani, informed the apex court that the trial had concluded and that arguments were ongoing. Additionally, he highlighted Madani's deteriorating health. Taking these factors into consideration, the Supreme Court relaxed the bail conditions, allowing Madani to travel to his house in Kerala.

Madani had approached the top court seeking a waiver of his bail requirements to enable him to visit his native place. He also claimed to be suffering from certain health issues and had stated, "My kidney is weak and I might have to undergo dialysis soon. I also suffer from occasional strokes due to poor blood circulation in the brain. When the court allowed me to visit Kerala for a month in April, I was hoping to get a medical check-up done and receive proper treatment. However, that is not possible now."

It is worth mentioning that Madani has been out on bail since 2014, following relief granted by the Supreme Court due to his poor health condition. However, he was restricted from leaving Bengaluru and was only permitted to visit Kerala under strict conditions. Between 2013 and 2017, Madani made four visits to Kerala under the court's supervision.

Involvement in Bengaluru 2008 serial blasts

Abdul Nasir Madani's involvement in the Bengaluru 2008 serial blasts dates back to July 25, 2008, when a series of low-intensity bombs detonated in various locations across Bangalore, resulting in one fatality and 20 injuries. Madani was charged by the investigating team in connection with the blasts and subsequently arrested by the Bangalore police in August 2010.

Furthermore, Madani had also faced arrest in connection with the 1998 Coimbatore blast, where he faced charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including spreading communal hatred, criminal conspiracy, sedition, and the Arms Act. After a lengthy legal battle, Madani was acquitted by the trial court in Kozhikode after 25 years. In Tamil Nadu, where the blast trial commenced in 2002, he was exonerated in 2007 due to a lack of evidence. The Coimbatore blasts had claimed the lives of 58 people and left over 200 injured in 12 bomb attacks across 11 locations.