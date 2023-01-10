SC Expresses Displeasure Over Non-payment Of Compensation To Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure towards the central government’s failure in providing compensation to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy till now. The top court also questioned the Centre over the Rs 50 crore compensation and said that the fund remains the same.

The pleas regarding compensation paid to Bhopal Gas tragedy victims were heard by the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The Attorney-General representing the central government informed the bench that ​the Welfare Commissioner is working according to the plan of the apex court.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Centre’s reply, the Supreme Court bench questioned, “Why was the money not distributed to the victims?”

Survivors start indefinite fast

Decades after the Bhopal gas tragedy took place in 1984, ten women survivors of the tragedy began an indefinite fast in Neelam Park in the city on December 30 seeking additional compensation from the government to the victims. The protest came after the victims stated that the compensation given to them was inadequate.

"The ten women who started a fast, during which they would not even have water, are from poor Hindu and Muslim families. They, like many, continue to suffer from illnesses caused by the gas leak. Yet, like 93 per cent of the affected population, they have been given just Rs 25,000 as injury compensation," Rashida Bee, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Notably, the 10 protesting women called off their hunger strike after they got a positive response from both the Madhya Pradesh government and as well as the Centre.

Bhopal gas tragedy

The drastic Bhopal Gas tragedy took place on the intervening night of December 2 and 3 in 1984 following the leakage of the poisonous methyl isocyanate gas from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city.

According to various reports, thousands of people died in the gas leak, whereas thousands continue to die from illnesses caused due to it. The fatality figure continued to increase even after years of the occurrence of the tragedy.