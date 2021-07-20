SC Flays Kerala Govt For Relaxing COVID-19 Norms For Bakrid; Cites Kanwar Yatra Order

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Kerala government for allowing relaxations in COVID-19 days from July 18-20 on account of Bakrid. A division bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and BR Gavai was hearing an intervention application filed by Delhi resident PKD Nambiar in the suo moto case regarding the holding of Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. While the SC disposed of the plea after the UP government informed the court that it had decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra in view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Kerala government filed an affidavit in reply justifying its order.

Maintaining that the relaxations were given to traders as they have stocked up goods for Bakrid for a long time, it also listed measures to curb the COVID-19 spread. As per the order, shops including those selling footwear, electronics and jewellery were allowed to remain open till 8 pm in localities where the average test positivity rate is less than 15% whereas the relaxations were applicable on only Monday in areas where the COVID-19 spread is higher. However, the SC made it clear that the relaxation in such places was uncalled for.

The bench observed, "This is an alarming state of affairs. To give in to the pressure tactics so that citizenry of India to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sorry state of affairs. Usage of 'as far as possible' and assurances from traders do not inspire any confidence in people of India. This affidavit discloses a sorry state of affairs and does not in any real manner safeguard right to health guaranteed to citizens under Article 21."

It added, "We direct the State of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 read with Article 144 of the constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar yatra case. Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of right to life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring to our notice and action will be taken accordingly". However, it declined to quash the government order.

We direct Kerala to give heed to Article 21 read with Article 144 of the constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar yatra case, says SC — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

SC order in the Kanwar Yatra case

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court asked the UP government to reconsider allowing even a symbolic observance of the Kanwar Yatra after which the latter called it off. It noted. "Considering that the pattern of last year is to be followed by the State of Uttar Pradesh, in which it is clear that the 'Kanwar Sanghs' of the various districts have given in writing their consent that, in view of the health and safety of the public, the Kanwar yatra will be postponed this year also, it is necessary now to close this matter. We may only remind the authorities at all levels to have regard to Article 144 of the Constitution of India, and ensure that untoward incidents which directly affect the lives of the public will be looked upon sternly and prompt action is taken immediately".