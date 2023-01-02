'SC Found Entire Decision-making Procedure Fair': BJP's RS Prasad On Demonetisation Ruling

After the Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the November 8, 2016 decision of the Centre to demonetise ₹500 and ₹1000 series banknotes, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on the Supreme Court's verdict on demonetisation.

In the briefing, the former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the exercise of demonetisation was done for various valid cases namely removing fake currency, countering terror funding, black marketing, etc. He further hailed the apex court's move saying SC today by a majority judgement of 4:1 dismissed all 58 petitions challenging 2016's policy to scrap currency notes.

He said, "The Supreme Court by a majority judgement found the entire decision-making process to be fair and reasonable. The apex court said that the govt has got the right and discretion to undertake economic policy decisions. The judge who gave dissenting judgement said that the policy was well-intentioned."

Hitting at the Opposition, Prasad claimed that Congress stirred a storm when demonetisation was implemented. "Rahul Gandhi used to speak regarding this in foreign countries. The motive behind demonetisation was 'Gareeb Kalyan'. The BJP was very firm in espousing the great commitment of PM Modi that this (demonetisation) is designed to subserve the interest of the poor and to bring cleanness to our economy."

Further, he avered that India has transformed into Digital India. He said, "Just in October, India recorded a great harvest of digital transactions worth Rs 730 crores amounting to Rs 12 lakh crore transactions. We would like to factually emphasise that 2 lakh 38 thousand shelf companies were shut down."

SC Upholds Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision

On Monday, January 2, the five-judge bench, led by Justice SA Nazeer, said there was adequate consultation between the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before taking the decision to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, adding that the decision-making process could not have been flawed.

Key points