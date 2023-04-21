SC Grants Three Months To Govt For Providing Ration Cards To 'e-shram' Migrant Workers

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the states and union territories to grant ration cards to migrant labourers registered on the ‘e-shram’ government portal within three months. The judgement was pronounced in a bid to ensure that migrant labours can avail of benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked the states and union territories to take appropriate action on the matter while hearing an application filed by petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokkar who had sought that ration to the migrant labourers be given irrespective of the quota of ration under the NFSA. The matter will be next heard on October 3, 2024.

“We give a further three months to concerned States and Union Territories to issue left-out ration cards and register migrants on the portal. Concerned authorities to inform Collectors so more and more can take the benefit under NFSA,” the top court said while pronouncing the judgement.

SC takes note of the population ratio

The apex court on Monday highlighted that ration cards cannot be denied to migrant workers by the Centre and state government based on that the population ratio under the NFSA has not been properly maintained. In February 2023. the court also asked the Centre and all the state governments to provide information on the number of migrant workers provided with food under the NFSA.

The court asked the Centre and all the state governments to produce numbers of migrant workers provided the benefits under NFSA after it was informed that 38 crore migrant workers across the country, around 28 crores have been registered on an online portal e-Shram operated by the Centre.

Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the court initiated a case to take cognisance of the challenges faced not just only by the migrant workers but also by the workers in the unorganised sectors. The court initiated the case after several reports suggested that workers in the unorganised sectors have been pushed towards poverty due to the lockdown and have no employment due to the closure of all the businesses.