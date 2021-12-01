SC Issues Notice on Plea Against NGT Order To Close Down Nahargarh Sanctuary's Restaurants

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice on a plea against the NGT’s order directing the Rajasthan government to close all restaurants in the notified forest area of the Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary/Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur starting December 1.

The Supreme Court’s directions came against the petition challenging the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s order against the opening of the restaurants in the Nahargarh Sanctuary.

In response to the appeal filed by the Secretary of the Department of Archaeology and Museums and others, a Bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari issued notice to environmentalist Rajendra Tiwari, as after his petition, the green tribunal had issued the directives against the Rajasthan government to shut the non-forest activities in the forest areas. The subject was given a time of eight weeks by the bench to file the response in the matter.

"Counsel accepts notice on behalf of respondent No. 1. As prayed, eight weeks is granted to file a counter-affidavit. List after eight weeks" stated the order.

On October 4, the NGT ordered that all eateries, as well as the light and sound show at the Nahargarh Sanctuary & Fort near Jaipur, be shut. Restaurants, as well as light and sound programmes, are non-forest activities that are not permitted in forest regions and are also incompatible with the Wildlife Act's objectives, according to the NGT's order.



It had also requested the Forest Department put noise barriers at strategic sites to reduce the impact of vehicular noise. The forest department will also control the number of vehicles and parking spots, according to the NGT. The tribunal's decision was based on a complaint about non-forest activities in the Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary, which includes the Nahargarh Fort near Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The NGT had directed the Rajasthan government to shut down all restaurants operating in the notified area of the Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary/ Fort from December 1, 2021, in an interim order dated October 4, 2021, stating that no non-forest activity could be allowed there without the approval of the Centre.

