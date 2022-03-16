In a key development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued notice on the pleas challenging the bail granted to Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Named as the main accused in the case, Ashish Mishra walked free on February 15 after spending over 4 months behind the bars. At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave pointed out that the state government hadn't filed an appeal against the Allahabad HC order. Moreover, he revealed that one of the prime witnesses of the case had been attacked.

Thereafter, the CJI NV Ramana-led bench told the UP government's counsel Ruchira Goel, "Madam, what is this? They are saying a witness has been attacked. You have to file a detailed counter. See that witnesses are protected. We’ll list (the matter) immediately after Holi". The matter will now come up for hearing on March 24.

Supreme Court issues notice to Uttar Pradesh Government, asks them to file reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, who is the son of MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni. Supreme Court directs to protect the witnesses in the case. pic.twitter.com/f3G5mP92oq — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including four farmers. On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.